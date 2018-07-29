Man Beaten To Death By Mob Over Suspicion Of Theft In Gujarat's Dahod

Gujarat lynching: The police have filed a case and are yet to arrest the accused (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in Gujarat's Dahod. His friend, who was also attacked by the mob, continues to be critical. According to the police, the attackers suspected them to be mobile phone thieves. A group of 20 had gathered in the tribal-dominated Dahod district last night and thrashed these men, police said. No arrests have been made so far.

The villagers told the police that their accomplices managed to escape.

When the police reached there, the mob was busy raining blows on the men. They tried to save the duo, but one of them, Ajmal Vahoniya, died on the spot. Bharu Mathur, 25, bloodied and lifeless, was rushed to the hospital.

The cops have filed a case of murder and are trying to identify the accused.

During investigation, the police found out that Ajmal Vahoniya had 32 cases of theft, rioting and other crimes against him.

Further investigations are underway, said the officer in charge.