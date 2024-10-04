To 'Avenge' Father's Death, Man Murders Killer In Same Way After 22 Years

A man in Gujarat allegedly took revenge for the murder of his father and mowed down his killer about 22 years after the incident.

On October 1, the police in Ahmedabad received information that a cyclist, Nakhat Singh Bhati, had died after being hit by a car and believed it was an accident.

However, after analyzing the CCTV footage, they found out that the 50-year-old was allegedly murdered.

In a video recorded on a CCTV installed on a road, the accused, Gopal Singh Bhati, can be seen intentionally running over Nakhat.

It is learnt that the 22-year-old's father was also killed in a similar way by Nakhat in 2002 in Rajasthan.

He has been arrested and further investigation is underway.