Brothers Kill Mother's Lover In Grisly Crime, Toss Intestines In Air

Two brothers allegedly stabbed their mother's lover to death, sliced his intestines and tossed them in the air in a grisly crime in Gujarat earlier this week. The two siblings had a resentment towards the victim, Ratanji Thakor (53), as they believed that the victim's relationship with their mother "insulted" and "dishonoured" their dead father, officials said.

The incident took place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district on January 26 when the victim, a mason by profession, was building a house with his fellow workers.

According to the police, the accused - Sanjay Thakor (27) and Jayesh Thakor (23) - attacked Ratanji with an iron rod in broad daylight. They then stabbed him in his stomach multiple times. During this time, the victim's intestines came out. But shockingly, the two men did not stop.

The accused took out the victim's intestines, tossed them into the air, and sliced it.

Many people who witnessed the incident expressed massive disgust and shock. According to a senior official, some labourers tried to save the victim during the horrifying incident, but failed to do so.

The victim, a mason by profession, had an affair with the accused's mother since many years.

The two brothers disapproved of the relationship, saying that they were facing embarrassment in the family, officials said.

According to the victim's son, Ajay, who filed an FIR against the accused, told the police that the two brothers had warned his father to stay away from their mother earlier. They even fought with the victim many times, he said. Following a dispute, the villagers also held a panchayat on the issue but did not find any solution.

The accused fled the scene on a bike after the incident.

The police traced them down through a mobile location within a few hours after the crime and arrested them. The weapons used in the murder have also been seized, officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused for murder and inciting murder.

