Man Attacked With Axe, Hands Chopped Off At UP Petrol Pump After Fight

A 28-year-old man had both his hands chopped off with an axe at a petrol pump in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba after an argument, police said.

The attack took place around 11 pm on Tuesday in front of Chandel Petrol Pump on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway.

The victim's family has alleged the role of a local politician in the attack. Police have launched an investigation based on the family's complaint and are scanning CCTV footage from the petrol pump.

According to the family, the victim, Jaivendra Singh alias Vikki, had gone to the petrol pump late at night to get fuel. They said there was no prior enmity with the attackers. An argument broke out during refueling, after which the accused allegedly attacked him with an axe and fled the scene.

In the attack, Vikki's both hands were severed at the wrists. He also suffered serious injuries to his leg and multiple deep wounds to his head from the sharp weapon.

As soon as the family reached the spot after getting information, they were shocked to see Vikki's condition. His mother broke down and tied his severed hands with a piece of cloth. She also wrapped a cloth around his head in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Passersby saw the youth lying in a pool of blood on the road and alerted police. A critically injured Vikki was rushed to the district hospital. After initial treatment, doctors referred him to a higher medical center.

Dr. Shishupal at the district hospital said the youth's condition was extremely critical.

"The patient's both hands were almost completely cut off and had to be supported and bandaged. He also has serious injuries to his leg and deep wounds on his head from a sharp weapon. After primary treatment, he has been referred to a higher center," he said.

Police said one accused has been detained so far and further investigation is underway.

(With Inputs From Irfan Khan Pathan)