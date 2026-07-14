Man Found Dead At In-Laws' House In UP's Saharanpur; Family Alleges Murder

A 30-year-old man was found hanging at his in-laws' house, with his family alleging that he was murdered by his wife, mother-in-law and other members of her family, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Bharat Kumar, a resident of Kashiram Colony, they said.

According to the family, Bharat got married around seven months ago, and it had been agreed at the time of the marriage that he would live as a 'ghar jamai' (resident son-in-law) at his wife's house.

He was working as a labourer in a factory and bearing the family's expenses while staying with his in-laws, they said.

Bharat's mother alleged that her family was financially weak and that her son had been subjected to constant pressure by his wife, mother-in-law and other in-laws to bring money from his parental home.

She alleged that the continued harassment led to his murder.

She also said she had spoken to Bharat on Monday night and found him to be normal. The family was later informed that he had been found hanging.

Bharat's wife had been married twice earlier, and this was her third marriage, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and a forensic team has visited the spot and collected evidence.

"Prima facie, the case appears to be one of suicide. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received," a police official said.

He added that no formal complaint had been received so far. Further legal action will be taken after a complaint is registered and the post-mortem report is received.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)