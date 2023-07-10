Man Arrested In Kolkata For Operating Syndicates In 19 States

The DGGI officials of Kolkata unit arrested the mastermind," it said in a release. (Representational)

The Kolkata Zonal Unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested one person for his alleged involvement in operating syndicates in 19 states, officials said Monday.

"A total of 127 shell companies were created and passed on huge amounts of fake input tax credit (ITC) of approximately Rs 126.9 crore during 2021-22 and 2022-23 financial.

"Human intelligence was developed through extensive market surveillance and further developed by data analysis to strike at the entire syndicate. The DGGI officials of Kolkata unit arrested the mastermind," it said in a release.

Probe revealed that the accused created shell firms and got GST registration for fake entities procuring Aadhar cards, PAN cards and photographs from individuals at a minor cost, DGGI said.

When produced at a city court, the accused was remanded to judicial custody, it added.

