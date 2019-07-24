Man Arrested From Bihar For Killing Person In Delhi 6 Years Ago: Police

Police got a tip-off that Rahees Manjhi had been hiding in Bihar. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested from Bihar for allegedly killing a person in Delhi in 2013, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Rahees Manjhi, a resident of Gaya in Bihar.

The police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, they said.

According to a senior police office, Rajesh Manjhi was killed in Delhi's Mundka area on October 14, 2013.

During investigation, Upender and his relative Sajan Manjhi were arrested.

Upender said that he, along with his nephew Rahees Manjhi and relative Sajan Manjhi, had killed Rajesh Manjhi with a sharp-edged weapon after a fight over liquor.

"Thereafter, a police team was sent to Gaya where they arrested Rahees from a jungle of Piyar village after a brief chase," said Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

