Man Arrested For Repeatedly Raping Relative, Impregnating Her: Mumbai Cops

The Mumbai police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly repeatedly raping a relative and impregnating her, an official said.

The accused allegedly raped the 21-year-old woman on multiple occasions at his house in suburban Bandra here, and the abuse came to light when she was found to be two months, the official said.

The accused would call the woman to his house for work in the absence of his wife and rape her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she confided in anyone, he said.

A case has been registered against the man under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

