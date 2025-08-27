Advertisement
Man Arrested For Recording Bathing Women At UP Hostel

The accused, Himanshu Rai, who was living in the same hostel in Heerapatti colony with his family, had been recording bathing videos of women for a year, said the police.

Read Time: 1 min
A man who had been recording bathing women at a hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh has been arrested, said the police.

The accused, Himanshu Rai, who was living in the same hostel in Heerapatti colony with his family, had been recording bathing videos of women for a year, said the police.

On Sunday, his latest victim, a Class 10 student, spotted a mobile camera placed on the semi-covered roof and raised an alarm, alerting others who then managed to catch the man, said the police.

It is also alleged that the accused was threatening the girl students that if they complained, then he would make the video viral.

About 40 pornographic videos were found on his mobile and laptop, said the police.

"A man has been caught red-handed by the girl students. Several videos have been recovered from him. A case has been registered, and the accused is being questioned. The electronic devices have been sent for forensic examination," said a senior police official.

(With inputs from Ravi Singh)

