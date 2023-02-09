Man Arrested For Raping 16-Year-Old Girl In UP's Muzaffarnagar

According to police, the incident took place Wednesday night. (Representational)

Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in a village here here, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when the minor girl had gone out to attend nature's call.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Chartwal police station Rakesh Sharma told reporters that a case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Gaurav Kumar.

The mother of the victim filed a complaint regarding the incident in which she accused Kumar of raping her daughter. Both the victim and the accused are of the same village, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)