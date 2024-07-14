Man Arrested For Jewellery Shop Heist Near Mumbai 16 Years Ago

Cops had arrested five people in 2008 while one managed to flee (Representational)

A 43-year-old man has been arrested from Maharashtra's Hingoli district for his alleged involvement in a jewellery shop heist on the outskirts of Mumbai over 16 years ago, an official said today.

Jonny, alias Janardhan Waghmare, was part of an armed gang that had looted jewellery worth about Rs 40 lakh from a shop at Nalasopara in Thane district in February 2008, he said.

Cops had then arrested five people in connection with the robbery but Waghmare remained at large, said senior inspector Rahul Rakha of the Central Crime Unit of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police.

The police recently dusted off the case file and formed a squad to arrest Waghmare, he said.

Acting on several leads, they tracked him down to Hingoli and arrested him on July 12.

Citing Waghmare's interrogation, the official said he is involved in 13 cases. The Nalasopara police are carrying out further probe, he added.

