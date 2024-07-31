Tripura Man Arrested For Theft Used To Fly To Mumbai, Take Shelter In Drain: Cops

He also faces cases in Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra, police said (Representational)

A man from Tripura has been arrested in Thane for committing thefts, police said on Wednesday, claiming that he used to fly to Mumbai and take shelter in a drain before going back after stealing in the metropolis and nearby areas.

Raju Mohammad Jenal Sheikh, alias Bangali, was arrested by the crime branch on July 25 while trying to sell stolen jewellery in Thane's Wagle Estate area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil.

Police seized stolen jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.13 lakh from him, the official said.

Citing Raju Sheikh's questioning, Mr Patil said the man has committed seven more similar crimes in Thane. He also faces cases in Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra, he said.

The official said Raju Sheikh would fly to Mumbai from Tripura and take shelter in a drain in a western suburb. He would commit thefts in Mumbai and nearby areas before returning to the north-eastern state.

