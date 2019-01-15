Man Arrested For Fake Threat Call To Yogi Adityanath's Life

The caller, identified as Manoj Mishra, claimed that the chief minister has threat from another person named Laxman Yadav.

All India | | Updated: January 15, 2019 08:58 IST
One person was arrested for making a threat call on Yogi Adityanath.


Gorakhpur: 

The Gorakhpur police have arrested one person in connection with a threat call to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The caller, identified as Manoj Mishra, claimed that the chief minister has threat from another person named Laxman Yadav. Through his call, Mishra was trying to falsely implicate Mr Yadav, who was his opponent.

"After we received the call, surveillance was done and SWAT was deployed, within 2 hours both of them were caught. FIR under relevant sections has been registered against Manoj Mishra," said Sunil Kumar Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gorakhpur. He said that the accused has no criminal records.

Police have registered the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

