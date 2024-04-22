Man Arrested For Conducting Recce Around Abhishek Banerjee's Kolkata House: Cops

Rege stayed at a hotel in Kolkata's Shakespeare Sarani area, police said (Representational)

Kolkata Police Special Task Force and the detective department arrested a person from Mumbai for purportedly conducting recce around the residence and offices of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, an official said on Monday.

The person, identified as Rajaram Rege, tried to call the TMC Diamond Harbour MP and his PA after getting their numbers, the officer added.

The IPS officer claimed that Rege had met Mumbai terror prime accused David Headley earlier, apart from others.

"Today our officers arrested Rajaram Rege from Mumbai. He had visited Kolkata, stayed here, and conducted a recce of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's offices and residence. He obtained the mobile phone numbers of Banerjee and his PA and tried to contact them," the officer said.

Rege stayed at a hotel in Kolkata's Shakespeare Sarani area before returning to Mumbai. He faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation, the officer added.

