Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping Teen In Rajasthan's Jhalawar: Police

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor, who is his relative, in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly raped the girl at her home on Sunday night, when her family members were asleep. He then threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, a police official said.

The Class 11 student narrated the incident to one of her teachers at school on Monday, who advised her to lodge a police complaint in this matter, the police official added.

She, along with her grandmother, filed a complaint at Pedawa police station in the evening and the accused was arrested in the night, he said.

The accused used to frequently visit the victim's home. She lost her mother a few years ago and lives with her father and grandmother, the police official said further.

The girl also alleged that she had also been raped by the man in the past, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the girl was sent for medical examination, the officer said.