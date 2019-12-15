Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 18-Year-Old, Setting Her On Fire In UP: Police

The man was arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder). (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly raping and setting on fire an 18-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur city, the police said today. According to doctors, the woman sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries and her condition is critical.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family members, the accused was arrested under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, Fatehpur superintendent of police Prashant Verma said.

However, Additional Director General of Police (Allahabad zone) Sujeet Pandey said the woman was in a relationship with a distant relative and when the matter came to light, a panchayat ordered the woman and the man to take a pledge that they would live separately and not meet each other.

Upset over the panchayat's decision, the woman went home and allegedly set herself on fire, he added.

The villagers noticed the smoke, rescued the woman and took her to a local community health centre, District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh said.

The police said they are probing all the aspects.

Superintendent of Kanpur's Hallet Hospital RK Maurya said: "The condition of the 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur is extremely critical. She sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries. Only her feet were not burnt. Efforts are being made to save her."