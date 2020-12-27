Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Dalit Girl In UP

The accused was arrested late on Saturday night, the police said. (Representational)

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur by a 25-year-old man, who was arrested hours later, police said on Sunday.

The accused is from the girl's village, the police said.

"On Saturday, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was raped in a sugarcane field by a 25-year-old man from her village under Jalalabad police station," Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

The girl managed to escape and narrated her ordeal to her family members, who lodged a police complaint, he said.

The accused was arrested late on Saturday night, the police said, adding that the girl has been sent for a medical examination.