West Bengal Man Arrested For Pretending To Be Mamata Banerjee's Secretary

The accused would introduce himself as secretary of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

A person was arrested by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for pretending to be the secretary of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and defrauding people by taking money from them, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused used to travel in a blue beacon-fitted vehicle and visit the Iskcon International headquarters at Nadia district's Mayapur.

Based on a complaint lodged by Tarun Gourhari Das, a follower of Iskcon, in Nabadwip Police Station, the accused, Tapas Banerjee, was arrested, an official said.

"He used to visit Iskcon, Mayapur, frequently, first on March 15 in 2014 and then on February 12 the next year, introducing himself as secretary of Chief Minister and also claimed that he would be the District Magistrate of Nadia," the official said.

Believing him, Iskcon offered many facilities to him.

"A few devotees also invested money in his so-called projects and land matters," the official added.