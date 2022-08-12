Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend After Fight Over Marriage, Arrested

A man has been arrested here for allegedly killing his 20-year-old girlfriend after having a quarrel over the issue of marriage, police said on Friday.

Ankita S Shivgan, the victim, went missing from her residence in Malabar Hill area of south Mumbai on July 31, an official said.

Her body was found in the jurisdiction of Uttan Marine Police station in Bhayander on the outskirts of Mumbai a few days later.

After analysing her call records, police zeroed in on Abhishek Sarfare, a Virar resident and her boyfriend since 2016.

During questioning, Sarfare allegedly confessed to killing her.

He decided to kill her after they had a huge fight over the issue of marriage and she threatened him, he told police.

On July 31, they travelled to Bhayander in neighbouring Palghar district where he pushed her into the creek from a railway bridge, Sarfare allegedly told police.

Further probe is on.

