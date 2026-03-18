Cousin Lovers Safe In Florida After Statewide Ban On Marriage Fails

An attempt to ban first-cousin marriage in Florida failed at the last minute after the larger bill containing the proposal collapsed in the state House of Representatives. While Florida law strictly prohibits marrying direct ancestors, descendants, siblings, or close relatives like aunts and uncles, first cousins remain legally permitted to wed.

State Representative Dean Black slipped the ban on cousin marriage into a wider Department of Health bill, which would have made it illegal for first cousins to marry starting in July of this year. It was initially adopted without any discussion or pushback and was barely noticed for the remainder of the session.

However, on the final day, disagreements over other elements in the bill created an impasse, and the legislation died as the clock on the session expired.

Black explained that cousin marriage used to be commonplace in many communities. It was legal in all the then-34 states during the Civil War.

"There was a time when I think first cousin marriages were allowed because population densities were not great, and you know it was hard to find a mate back when Florida was a wilderness," Black told Action News Jax, as per the New York Post.

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'It Should Come Back'

Despite the bill's unfortunate fate, Black expects that the proposal will be back in contention as soon as next year. He, however, did not promise the way it might be brought in.

“There are plenty of people here, and there are plenty of people you can find to be your lifelong partner without looking to your first cousin," said Black.

"So, yes. I think it should come back, whether it's a standalone bill, whether it's tagged onto some other bill. Not really sure. We'll have to see."

Florida is among just 16 US states with no restrictions on first-cousin marriages. Others in that group include California, New York, Massachusetts, and Georgia.