Man Accused Of Sexually Harassing Ex-Actor Wants To Bring Witnesses

Vikas Sachdev told the judge he wanted to bring two witnesses.

A man accused of molesting a former Bollywood actor on board a flight on Thursday told a Mumbai court that be wanted to bring two defence witnesses to record their testimonies in connection with the December 2017 incident.

The former actor, then 17, had accused Vikas Sachdev of molesting her on board a Mumbai-bound flight of a private carrier on December 9, 2017.

Sachdev recorded his statement before special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Judge A D Deo under section 313 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) where he denied the allegations made against him.

The CrPC section empowers a court to examine an accused to meet the requirement of the principle of natural justice.

Sachdev told the judge he wanted to bring two witnesses - his wife and a resident of his housing society, who was present at the time of his arrest nearly two years ago.

The alleged incident was disclosed by the actor herself who had posted a video narrating her ordeal on the flight.

Following a public outrage, Sachdev was booked under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and also relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused, a Mumbai resident, was arrested on December 10, a day after the alleged incident, and is currently out on bail.

