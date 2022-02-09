Mumbai 90-Year-Old Explains Why He Killed Wife And Daughter-In-Law

The accused has been sent to 3 days of police custody for the alleged murder. (Representational)

A 90-year-old man was arrested after he confessed to killing his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter-in-law in Mumbai, Senior Inspector at Meghwadi Police Station Sanjiv Pimple said.

The senior official claimed that the accused, identified as Purushottam Singh, confessed the crime.

After the arrest, the accused has been sent to three days of police custody for the alleged murder.

"We had arrested Purushottam Singh and sent him to 3-days police custody after confessing to murdering his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter in Sher-e-Punjab Colony, as he was worried about what would happen to them after he dies," Mr Pimple said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)