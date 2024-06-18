Man, 41, Killed After Mercedes Runs Over Him After Bike Skids In Pune: Cops

The accident occurred on the Golf Course Road around 12.30 pm, cops said. (Representational)

A 41-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle skidded and he was run over by a luxury car that was coming from behind in Yerawada area of Pune city on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Golf Course Road around 12.30 pm, they said.

The killed, Kedar Chavan, worked as a delivery man with a logistics firm, a senior police official said.

"He was going on his motorcycle when the vehicle suddenly skidded and he was run over by a Mercedes-Benz car that was coming from behind. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment," he said.

The Mercedes car belongs to a doctor, but it was being driven by his driver at the time of the accident, the official added.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the motorcycle skidding and the luxury car running over him soon after.

The police are trying to find out how the motorcycle skidded all of a sudden, he said.

"The CCTV footage shows that the motorcycle was not hit by the car (before it ran over him). But we are still verifying how the bike skidded suddenly," the officer said.

He added that the process of registering a case against the car driver is underway.

Pune city witnessed a ghastly accident a month ago - on May 19 - in which two IT professionals were killed in Kalyani Nagar area after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition.

The case caused a national uproar after the Juvenile Justice Board gave bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

