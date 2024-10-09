Man, 31, Arrested for Raping Minor Girl After Offering Lift In Mumbai

The accused is originally from West Bengal but is currently settled in Mumbai. (Representational)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl after offering her a lift in his car in Mahim area, an official said on Wednesday.

The girl had initially claimed that she was sexually assaulted by two men who spiked drinking water offered to her in the car. However, the CCTV footage analysed by the police showed the involvement of the lone accused who took the girl to a secluded spot on the night of October 7.

The accused approached the girl after spotting her alone at Bandra railway station. The girl was crying as her uncle didn't reach to pick her up, the official said. The survivor, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, lives in Mira Road area with her uncle.

"The accused offered to drop the girl to her destination in his car. He took her to a secluded spot in Mahim area and allegedly raped her on October 7 night. The man dropped the survivor at Bandra railway station after committing the crime," the official said.

Commuters spotted the girl crying at the railway station and informed the police, he added.

During questioning by police, the girl disclosed the incident, leading to the registration of a case of rape and the arrest of the accused from Golibar area in Santacruz, the official said.

The accused is originally from West Bengal but is currently settled in Mumbai.

