Man, 28, Arrested For Kidnap, Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girlfriend Near Mumbai: Cops

Police caught the accused from Sheerdhon village in Kalyan. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man from Murbad taluka in Thane district was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping his 17-year-old girlfriend, police said on Sunday.

Police investigation based on CCTV camera footage and technical analysis disclosed that the girl was last seen with the accused on August 17 on her way to school.

Police caught the accused from Sheerdhon village in Kalyan and rescued the girl on August 23, an official said.

He said police tracked down the accused after he called up his friend using his mobile phone, giving away his location.

The accused was booked under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. A court remanded him in police custody till August 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)