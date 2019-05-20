'Mamata Didi' Now ''Mamata Dadagiri'', Says Manoj Tiwari On Bengal Violence

The days of Mamata Banerjee government is being numbered, Manoj Tiwari said. (File)

Coming down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over poll-related violence in the state, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Monday dubbed TMC chief as "Mamata dadagiri."

"Mamata Banerjee doesn't trust people of West Bengal. During polls, she attacked our workers and did not allow people to vote. She is no longer Mamata didi. She is now Mamata dadagiri," Mr Tiwari told ANI.

Alleging that Ms Banerjee "ruined" West Bengal's culture, the actor-turned-politician exuded confidence that BJP will win more than 20 seats in the state.

"In the exit polls, we saw 17. I believe that we can win over 20 seats. The days of Mamata Banerjee government is being numbered. If she cannot trust the people, then how can she trust exit polls," Mr Tiwari said.

Several exit polls on television channels have projected that the BJP-led NDA will retain power at the Centre with most pollsters giving Modi a clear majority again in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

The Opposition, however, has rejected the exit polls and questioned their authenticity.

Manoj Tiwari, who is BJP's candidate from North East Delhi parliamentary constituency, said that his party will win all seven seats and there is "no vacancy for any other party in Delhi."

He said that NDA will form the government with an outright majority and Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister again.

With the seven-phased elections coming to an end yesterday, all eyes are on the counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha constituencies on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.