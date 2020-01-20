'Know The Law': Mamata Banerjee's Message On Population Register

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today appealed to the governments of the northeastern and the opposition-ruled states to study the National Population Register before taking a decision on its implementation. The NPR, seen by critics as the groundwork for the controversial National Register of Citizens, is expected to be carried out across the country between April 1 and September 30.

Several opposition-ruled states, including Bengal, Kerala and Punjab, have put an end to the work on the National Population Register. Critics say they are concerned that the NRC, read with the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, will be misused to target Muslims.

"Before taking a decision, know the law. The NPR is a dangerous game and it is totally related to NRC, CAA. Pass a resolution everywhere to withdraw it," the Chief Minister said days after the Centre held a meeting on the NPR to address the concerns of the states.

"I appeal all northeastern state governments including Tripura, Assam along with Opposition parties, before taking any decision on the NPR... I appeal to all states to pass resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act," Mamata Banerjee added.

Chief Secretaries of six states stayed away from the January 17 meeting, sending other officials in their place. Bengal skipped the meeting altogether.

Last week, 20 opposition parties met in Delhi and decided that Chief Ministers who have refused to allow National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the citizenship law (CAA) in their states must

suspend the process of National Population Register.

After widespread protests on the CAA and NRC, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Amit Shah said last month that there is not talk of nationwide NRC now. The Centre has also dismissed concerns about the methodology being adopted for the NPR exercise, though those have not been spelled out yet.

"If someone does want to share any information regarding any issue, it is up to that person. He has the option of not sharing it," Minister of State for Home Affairs GK Reddy told reporters.