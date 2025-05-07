Mamata Banerjee's 'Jai Hind' Post After Operation Sindoor Sparks Reactions

A reaction hailing India posted by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on X, presumably on 'Operation Sindoor' that the country launched against Pakistan, attracted snide comments from people on Wednesday morning.

Chief Minister Banerjee, who is generally known for ending any statement, verbal or written, with the slogan "Jai Bangla" on Wednesday made a post on her official X handle which read "Jai Hind! Jai India!"

Jai Hind! Jai India! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 7, 2025

Soon after the comment was posted there were snide reactions from individuals.

One person questioned whether the Chief Minister's X account had been hacked and the post "Jai Hind! Jai India!" was made by the hacker.

"Very unlikely post. Account hacked????" read the reply to the post by the Chief Minister.

Another respondent reminded the Chief Minister of her demand in March 2019 seeking evidence from the Union government about the Indian Air Force's strike at Balakot in Pakistan.

While raising the demand at that point in time, Mamata Banerjee stated that the people of India had the right to know the details of the destruction caused in the operations.

"When India strikes back, Mamata Banerjee, you tweeted 'Jai Hind! Jai India'. But in 2019, you praised the IAF one day and demanded proof the next - casting doubt on their valour. Patriotism isn't seasonal, Didi. Stop the chameleon politics," said another respondent to the post by the Chief Minister.

A third respondent to the post requested the Chief Minister to ensure that the Information Technology cell of Trinamool Congress spreads the message of nationalism for the next few days.

Another respondent reminded the Chief Minister of past instances where she criticised the Indian Army.

"Remember how you criticised the Indian Army! Why can't you write a post appreciating the Armed Forces and the Modi govt? Very difficult na? Quam must be hurting so much," his reply read.

