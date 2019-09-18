Her Good Sense Has Prevailed: Bengal BJP Chief On Mamata Banerjee-PM Meet

Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi at his official residence today in Delhi

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh Wednesday said he is happy that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "good sense" has prevailed and she has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi during the day.

"It is good that her (Mamata Banerjee's) good sense has at last prevailed. But I think it's too late. Her attempts to save herself and her party (TMC) from CBI will not yield any results. The law will take its own course and all those who have looted public money or have aided the culprits will have to go behind the bars," Mr Ghosh told reporters.

CBI is probing the chit fund scam in the state in which thousands of investors have been duped of crores of rupees with promises of high returns.

Rajeev Kumar, who was part of a special investigation team set up by the state government to investigate the Saradha ponzi scheme scam, is under CBI scanner in connection with the case.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha and a known critic of Ms Banerjee, questioned the timing of the meet.

"She did not attend earlier meetings called by the Centre. So what was the urgency that she has to meet the prime minister and now wants to meet Amit Shah all of a sudden? So it is anybody's guess what actually is her demand," Mr Chowdhury said.

Ms Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, called on PM Modi in New Delhi during the day. The prime minister's office tweeted pictures of the two leaders at PM Modi's official residence.

This was the first time that Mamata Banerjee, who has been among the harshest critics of PM Modi and the BJP, met him after the Visva Bharati University convocation at Shantiniketan in May 2018. She did not attend PM Modi's swearing-in in May when he took oath for the second time and had stayed away from the NITI Aayog meeting in June.

Ms Banerjee said after the meeting that she had discussed developmental issues of the state during the meeting and also spoke about changing the name of West Bengal to "Bangla".

