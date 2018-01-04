Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP For Excluding Bengal's Tableau Stating that Bengal believes in togetherness of all faiths, she alleged that the BJP is dividing the people on the basis of religion.

Share EMAIL PRINT Mamata Banerjee said the theme for Bengal's tableau was unity and was hence left out (File Photo) Kenduli: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed the BJP-led Central government for allegedly excluding the state's tableau from the Republic Day parade which was based on the theme of unity.



Stating that Bengal believes in togetherness of all faiths, she alleged that the BJP is dividing the people on the basis of religion.



"This year the proposed theme for our Republic Day tableau was unity. I think that is why we have been left out," Ms Banerjee said after inaugurating 'Jaideb Kenduli Mela 2018' here in Birbhum district.



A group of 'bauls' (a group of mystic minstrels) were present there in large numbers wearing traditional saffron attire.



In an obvious reference to the BJP-RSS, Ms Banerjee said, "Saffron does not match everybody. If we find anyone misusing saffron colour, we will raise our voice."



She said her government has brought several artistes to showcase the state's tableau which was not included in the parade.



The state government patronised over 2 lakh artistes representing various forms of art and culture. Some of them even participated in the state government's advertisement.



The chief minister cautioned the people of Birbhum district against any activity by some Maoist groups in the neighbouring area.



She also announced a number of development programmes in the district.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today slammed the BJP-led Central government for allegedly excluding the state's tableau from the Republic Day parade which was based on the theme of unity.Stating that Bengal believes in togetherness of all faiths, she alleged that the BJP is dividing the people on the basis of religion."This year the proposed theme for our Republic Day tableau was unity. I think that is why we have been left out," Ms Banerjee said after inaugurating 'Jaideb Kenduli Mela 2018' here in Birbhum district.A group of 'bauls' (a group of mystic minstrels) were present there in large numbers wearing traditional saffron attire.In an obvious reference to the BJP-RSS, Ms Banerjee said, "Saffron does not match everybody. If we find anyone misusing saffron colour, we will raise our voice."She said her government has brought several artistes to showcase the state's tableau which was not included in the parade.The state government patronised over 2 lakh artistes representing various forms of art and culture. Some of them even participated in the state government's advertisement. The chief minister cautioned the people of Birbhum district against any activity by some Maoist groups in the neighbouring area.She also announced a number of development programmes in the district.