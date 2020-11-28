Mamata Banerjee To Keep Transport Portfolio Following Minister's Resignation

Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolio of Transport Ministry with her office.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolio of Transport Ministry with her office after minister Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from the post.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his ministerial post.

Tweeting Suvendu Adhikari's resignation letter, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that the issue will be addressed from a "constitutional" perspective.

"Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. Suvendu Adhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon'ble Chief Minister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressed from a constitutional perspective," the Governor tweeted.

The issue will be addressed from constitutional perspective. pic.twitter.com/cxjF68uomH — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that if TMC MLA Suvendu Adhikari comes to the BJP, he would be welcomed in the party.

Earlier on various occasions like in Nandigram and Midnapore, Suvendu Adhikari was seen holding public meetings without the party's symbol, flag, or banner. Even Suvendu Adhikari's posters had also surfaced in some districts of the state.