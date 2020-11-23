Mamata Banerjee To Attend Meeting With PM On Covid Vaccine Distribution. (FILE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy on Tuesday, a senior leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress said.

PM Modi is likely to hold virtual meetings with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories on Tuesday to review the coronavirus situation and discuss vaccine distribution strategy.

The COVID-19 death count in West Bengal till Sunday is 8,025 and the total caseload is 4,56,361.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be on a district tour, but she will attend the virtual meeting with the prime minister," the TMC leader said.

Ms Banerjee on Sunday left for Bankura district where she will attend a series of programmes in the next two days.

The programmes include an administrative review meeting on Tuesday, official sources said.

