Mamata Banerjee Takes Pride In Trinamool's Female Representation

Mamata Banerjee said her government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women.

All India | | Updated: March 08, 2019 10:48 IST
Mamata Banerjee said that 35 per cent women MPs in the Lok Sabha.


Kolkata: 

Marking International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took pride in her ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for having 35 per cent female MPs and reservation of 50 per cent of the seats for women in the state's local bodies.

Highlighting her government's scheme that empowers women she said: "Our government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women. Recently we launched the Swasthya Sathi health insurance smart cards. 

"We have decided to issue these cards to a woman member of the family, recognising her as the head of the family."

International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8.

