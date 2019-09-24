Mamata Banerjee To Blame For 'Panic Deaths' Over Citizens' List: BJP

Mamata Banerjee had earlier criticised the BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal.

Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress of creating fear among people over National Register of Citizens and said if someone dies due to panic over the NRC then Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility.

Ms Banerjee had earlier criticised the BJP for creating panic over National Register of Citizens in Bengal, and claimed that it led to death of six people.

"Who has created this fear. Mamata Banerjee is conducting rallies in different parts of the state. The TMC is creating fear in people. If anybody dies due to NRC then Mamata Banerjee should take responsibility for that," Mr Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"When demonetisation happened then whenever someone died, whether due to accident or any other natural hazard, the blame was put on demonetisation. Now even if someone dies of dengue then it is linked with NRC. When there is no issue of NRC in Bengal, which is also accepted by Mamata herself, then why there is talk of death due to NRC," he added.

The BJP president said the TMC is creating fear among people as they want that people who have joined the BJP should come back to their party and that is why they are creating an atmosphere of fear.

"People of Bengal are not foolish to believe in the TMC," Mr Ghosh said.

"Six people who died, did not die due to NRC. They died due to their family reasons," said BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha yesterday.

"The panic-related to NRC was spread by Mamata Banerjee. She took out rallies against it. She should take responsibility for any deaths due to fear of NRC in Bengal as she and her party have created an atmosphere of fear related to NRC," Mr Sinha had said.

