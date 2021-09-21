'Mamata Banerjee Should Stop Eyeing PM's Post': New Bengal BJP Chief

The Bengal BJP is plagued by a number of high-profile defection to the Trinamool Congress (File)

Newly appointed West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar today vowed to fight against the "Talibanisation of the state" and asserted that the party will rectify its mistakes and emerge stronger in the days to come.

Sukanta Majumdar, the party's MP from Balurghat, urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to "stop harbouring ambitions of becoming the next prime minister" and concentrate on running West Bengal properly.

Refusing to attach much importance to the series of defections plaguing the BJP over the past few months, Mr Majumdar said those committed to his party's ideology will never leave.

"With the cooperation of my predecessors and the central leadership, I will continue my fight against the talibanisation of the state. For us, BJP workers are our real assets. If we have committed any mistake, we will rectify it," he said during his felicitation ceremony at the party's state headquarters.

He asserted that those who believe that they are capable of causing harm to the BJP camp by deserting it are "grossly mistaken".

"Our honourable chief minister is thinking of becoming the next prime minister. But let me tell her with all due respect that Narendra Modi will continue serving the country as the prime minister after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"The state BJP unit will gift Modiji more seats from Bengal than it did in 2019," he maintained.

Later, while addressing party workers and leaders, Mr Majumdar slammed the state government over cases of post-poll violence and questioned the "stoic silence" of intellectuals over the current law and order situation in the state.

"I want to ask the intellectuals of this state why they are maintaining silence on the violence and torture that have been unleashed on BJP workers since the announcement of Assembly poll results. A specific community was instigated to attack our party workers. Is this a sign of healthy democracy?

"The intellectuals are all quiet; they haven't uttered a word. But they get very active when it comes to finding flaws in speeches of our leaders Tathagata Roy and Dilip Ghosh," he claimed.

Reaching out to the fence-sitters in the party, Mr Majumdar said he wants to take everybody along and work to strengthen the organisation across the state.

"I don't want anyone to leave the party. But if someone, due to fear and temptation, decides to quit, it is up to them. But that won't stop the growth of the party in the state," he contended.

Speaking on the BJP's Assembly poll performance, Sukanta Majumdar said the party had made some mistakes in formulating its strategy, and that they will be rectified in due course of time.

"We have come a long way - from not having a single MLA in the Assembly to winning 77 seats. We bagged 18 Lok Sabha seats under the leadership of Dilip Ghosh. In the days to come, we will fortify the party's base even further," the 41-year-old leader said.

The BJP on Monday replaced Dilip Ghosh as its West Bengal unit president amid infighting and a string of defections from the party to the state's ruling Trinamool Congress.

In a statement, the party announced that Dilip Ghosh, also a Lok Sabha MP, has been made a national vice president of the BJP.

The change of guard came 15 months ahead of the expiry of Dilip Ghosh's term as the state BJP chief.

A Ph.D. in Botany, Sukanta Majumdar is known to share close ties with Dilip Ghosh and has strong links with the RSS.

