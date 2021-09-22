Won't Let Centre 'Make India like Taliban': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP took to "frightful" activities to defeat her in Nandigram. (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called the BJP a "jumla party" and said she won't let the Centre "divide the country" and "make India like Taliban".

She further accused the BJP of lying that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government is not allowing Durga puja and Laxmi puja celebrations in the state.

While addressing a public rally in Bhabanipur, the Trinamool supremo said, "BJP is a 'jumla' party. They lie that we don't allow Durga puja and Laxmi puja in the state. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi Ji, (Home Minister) Amit Shah Ji, we won't let you make India like Taliban. India will remain united...Gandhi Ji, Netaji, (Swami) Vivekananda, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Guru Nanak Ji, Gautam Budhha, Jains...all will stay together in the country. We won't let anyone divide India."

Speaking about the development work done by the West Bengal government in the assembly constituency ahead of the by-poll, the Chief Minister said, "When it rains consecutively for many days, the Ganga overflows, all rivers overflow. To tackle the problem of flooding, I got a check dam constructed here. You see we have constructed such a good hospital here and have established its communication with the PG Hospital. The patients at this hospital are taken care of by the doctors of the PG Hospital. This is a matter of pride for your area."

She further stated, "I tell Bobby (state minister Firhad Hakim) that just tell me what facilities are needed in this area. I am ready to make all those facilities available here. But for that, I should know what all is required."

The Trinamool supremo alleged that the BJP took to "frightful" activities to defeat her in Nandigram in the recent West Bengal assembly elections.

She said her election as the chief minister every time from Bhabanipur is "taqdeer ka khela (game of fate)".

"The day I started my political career, I have contested seven times in Lok Sabha elections, in all those elections you people supported me. When I became the chief minister, this could happen because you supported me. In 2016 also when I became the chief minister, that also happened because you people voted for me. In 2011, I contested bypoll, you people voted for me. Now, in 2021, I was requested to contest from Nandigram in view of the farmers' protest," said the Chief Minister.

"When you come to know that how they (BJP) defeated us there, then you will be frightened. They did what not against us. But still, I thought, that it is all taqdeer ka khela, that if Mamata Banerjee becomes the Chief Minister, then it should be from Bhabanipur," she added.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Ms Banerjee to contest from the seat.

On September 10, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of bypolls to be held in the state, according to which the by-election in Bhabanipur will be held on September 30. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.