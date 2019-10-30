'Shocked': Mamata Banerjee On Killing Of 5 Bengal Labourers In Kashmir

Mamata Banerjee tweeted on the death of five Bengal labourers in Kulgam.

The state government in Bengal will extend all necessary help to the families of the five labourers from Murshidabad killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said last night, expressing grief over the "brutal killings".

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

The death of the five labourers in Kulgam came a day after terrorists shot a truck driver in Anantnag district and targeted people waiting at a bus stand in Sopore.

Police said that the labourers, belonging to Sagardighi in West Bengal's Murshidabad, were at a local resident's home when the terrorists attacked. Of the five labourers, three were identified as Sheikh Kamrudin, Sheikh Mohammed Rafiq and Sheikh Murnsulin. Another labourer, Zahooruddin, was injured in the terror attack. He was taken to the Anantnag district hospital for treatment.

"Unknown terrorists shot dead five laborers and injured 1. The injured was evacuated to the district hospital in Anantnag. All the labourers were from Murshidabad, West Bengal. Troops of 18 Battalion Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the spot and cordoned off the area," the CRPF said.

The attack occurred on a day when a delegation of European Union parliamentarians was in Jammu and Kashmir to get first-hand knowledge of the situation there. The state has been under restrictions since August 5 when centre scrapped its special status.

Eleven non-locals have been killed this month in separate terror attacks in the state.

