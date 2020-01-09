"Dirty Politics": Mamata Banerjee To Skip Opposition's Anti-CAA Meet

Mamata Banerjee said she'd fight against the citizenship law and the citizens' list NRC alone.

Signaling a split in the opposition, Mamata Banerjee has said her Trinamool Congress party will not participate in a meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday in protest against the government's citizenship law.

The Bengal Chief Minister accused the Left and the Congress of playing "dirty politics" and said she would fight against the citizenship law CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) alone.

"Due to this politics of opposition in state, in contradiction with their All-India stance, I have decided not to attend the anti-CAA and NRC meeting on January 13," said Mamata Banerjee, speaking during a special session of the Bengal assembly.

She asked leaders of other opposition in Delhi to "forgive her" for not attending the meeting as "it was me who had mooted the idea."

"But what happened yesterday in the state it is no more possible for me to attend the meeting anymore," she said.

She referred to the damaging of buses and a road blockade by the CPM during a strike called by Left trade unions.

Ms Banerjee said her fight against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act would continue and she would never allow this law and NRC in Bengal.

As the CPIM goaded her to pass a resolution against CAA and NRC in the assembly, Ms Banerjee said she had already voiced her opposition earlier and did not feel the need to pass a resolution now.

"You don't need to tell me about how to fight CAA," the Chief Minister declared, shouting above the roar of protests from the CPM and Congress.

On Wednesday, Ms Banerjee had attacked the Left and the Congress for their support to the 24-hour nationwide strike by trade unions. "Those who don't have political existence are calling strikes," she had remarked amid violence and clashes between Trinamool workers and Left members trying to enforce the strike.

The Left accused the Chief Minister of doublespeak and not backing the strike though it was dedicated to issues she had raised too.

Before coming to power in Bengal, Ms Banerjee had led many agitations against the Left regime. She has also been one of the fiercest critics of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.