'Our Government Working For Empowerment Of Rural Women': Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government is working for the empowerment of rural women through various self-help groups, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

On the occasion of the International Day of Rural Women, Ms Banerjee referred to the success of the ''Anandadhara'' scheme aiming for poverty alleviation through social mobilisation.

The scheme, initiated in 2012, is implemented by organising women into self-help groups (SHG).

"Today is #InternationalDayofRuralWomen. Our Govt in #Bangla is working for the empowerment of rural women through self-help groups. The scheme Anandadhara has been very successful in this regard," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

"We also distribute animals for rearing by them, ensuring their economic prosperity," she added.

The International Day of Rural Women was first observed on October 15, 2008 to recognise the critical role and contribution of rural women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security and eradicating rural poverty.

