At Covid Meet, Mamata Banerjee 'Reminds' PM Modi About Unpaid GST Dues: Report

The COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is being addressed aptly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference today, an official said.

The Prime Minister reviewed the COVID-19 situation in various states through video conferencing with Chief Ministers.

Mamata Banerjee is learnt to have reminded PM Modi about the non-payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST) dues to several states, he told news agency Press Trust of India.

"The Chief Minister briefed the PM that the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal is under control," the official told news agency PTI.

She apprised the PM about the discharge rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state and informed him that the number of new infections is on the decline, he said.

"Mamata Banerjee also reminded the PM of the GST dues," he added.

West Bengal has reported 4,59,918 COVID-19 cases, including 8,072 fatalities, till Monday.



