Mamata Banerjee Provoking Violence In West Bengal, Says Babul Supriyo

Mamata Banerjee is usinh her party workers and police for the same, Babul Supriyo alleged.

Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of provoking violence in the state and employing her party workers and police for the same.

"The Chief Minister herself is provoking violence in the state and employing party workers and police for it. This government has no moral right to be in power," he told news agency ANI.

Asserting that the Mamata Banerjee-led government won't last till 2021, he said, "The head of Bengali community is down with shame not only in India but across the world just because of the present scenario in West Bengal."

On Tuesday, BJP leader Mukul Roy also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to take immediate and appropriate action to safeguard the lives of people of West Bengal as "anarchy and chaos" prevails in the state due to the violence.

The letter comes in the wake of a letter the TMC had written to the Home Minister on June 9 over the violence in the state.