'Another Pahalgam Before Polls?' Mamata Banerjee's Shocker, BJP's Response

In a shocking political attack ahead of the polls, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has questioned if the BJP has a "blueprint ready" for "another Pahalgam attack before the election". The BJP has said the Trinamool chief's remark was aimed at appeasing its minority votebank and described the ruling party in Bengal as "anti-Hindu".

Addressing a public meeting at Bethuadahari in Nadia district, Banerjee referred to Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's threat to hit Kolkata and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a rally in north Bengal's Coochbehar yesterday, did not respond to the threat.

"Pakistan's defence minister said they will target Kolkata. Why didn't Narendra Modi say we will take strong action? What is the reason? blueprint ready? Another Pahalgam before the election?" she said.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘ A script blueprint ‘ !



TMC to appease vote bank went to the extent of calling Pahalgam a script in which innocent Hindus were killed by Pak Terrorists!



Anti Hindu TMC! pic.twitter.com/U6LKeLSA6e — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) April 6, 2026

Banerjee also warned that if Delhi targets Bengal's people, Bengal will hit back. "If someone talks about targeting Kolkata, we as Indian citizens will not tolerate it. You sit quietly. Aren't you ashamed? You must resign," she said, addressing the Prime Minister.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari responded sharply. "WB CM Mamata Banerjee calls the barbaric Pahalgam Terror Attack a script, blueprint! TMC to appease vote bank went to the extent of calling Pahalgam a script in which innocent Hindus were killed by Pak terrorists. Anti Hindu TMC," he said in a post on X.

On April 22 last year, terrorists killed 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator at Baisaran Valley, a popular attraction in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. According to eyewitnesses, the Pakistan-backed terrorists approached the men, asked them their names and religion, and shot them in cold blood in front of their families.

The chilling attack shocked the nation and prompted the Centre to launch Operation Sindoor in May last year to avenge the attack. India targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan territory. When Pakistan responded by hitting India's civilian areas, New Delhi hit Pakistan's military installations. A ceasefire was announced on May 10, three days after the operation began, at Pakistan's request.

In the past, Banerjee has targeted the ruling BJP at the Centre, questioning the intelligence failure that led to the terror attack. But her latest remarks are a shocker, and are sure to fuel a massive conspiracy at a time when the political temperature in Bengal is running high.