Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a four-day visit to Delhi, met a cross-section of opposition leaders in parliament. Next on her list are BJP veterans Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, she told the media. Mr Banerjee, who has taken an initiative to put together a common front that will take on the BJP in the next year's assembly elections, is expected to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who also is working on defining the contours of a common front.