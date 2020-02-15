'Doctor Coming After Patient's Death': Mamata Banerjee Jibe At Amit Shah

Mamata Banerjee was participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address (File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his disapproval of slogans like "goli maro" during the Delhi election campaign, saying it was as inconsequential as doctor coming after the death of patient.

Breaking his silence on the BJP's Delhi poll debacle, Mr Shah had on Thursday disapproved of slogans like "goli maro" and "Indo-Pak match" used during the campaign and said these remarks may have been one of the possible reasons for the party's defeat.

Nowadays some people are openly threatening to shoot protesters just because they don't agree with them, she said, in an apparent reference to BJP leaders.

"If you don't agree with them, they are saying 'boli nahi toh goli'. They are threatening to shoot everybody. Now what's the use of saying (slamming the statements) it was not right? What's the use of doctor coming after the patient is dead?" Mr Banerjee said without naming Mr Shah.

She was participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address to the state assembly at the start of the budget session.

Without naming Railway Minister Piyush Goyal but obviously referring to his statement that the central government wants to give more projects to Bengal but the state is not allowing that to happen, Ms Banerjee accused the centre of constantly depriving the state of adequate funds.

"In Bengal, we have strengthened laws for protecting women. Police immediately file complaints in cases of crime against women. But look at UP where victims are burnt alive and their families attacked," she said.