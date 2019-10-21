'We Stand By You': Mamata Banerjee In Birthday Message To Farooq Abdullah

Mamata Banerjee urged Farooq Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health. (File photo)

Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during "difficult times", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference chief.

She urged him to stay positive and prayed for his good health. "Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

He shares a good rapport with Ms Banerjee and had attended the "United India Rally" held in Kolkata on January 19.

