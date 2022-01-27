Mamata Banerjee Didn't Receive Governor, Violated Protocol: BJP Leader

As the Governor proceeded, he was seen walking up to Mamata to extend the greetings.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "protocol violation" as she did not receive the Governor during his arrival at the Republic Day function and said that the conduct of Trinamool chief goes against the culture of the state.

Sharing a video of the arrival of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the function, Mr Adhikari tweeted, "Outrageous protocol violation by CM @MamataOfficial. She did not receive Hon'ble Governor at Republic Day function. But he showed grace by walking upto her and greeting her on this special National day. Her conduct left much to be desired and goes against the propriety and culture of WB."

The video shared by the BJP leader shows the Governor arriving at the function and being received by the officials. However, the Chief Minister could not be seen greeting him. As the Governor proceeded, he was seen walking up to Mamata to extend the greetings.

"The office of the Chief Minister has been disgraced like never before. This video reveals the disregard of the protocol by @MamataOfficial. An unprecedented act of impropriety. Is it because Hon'ble Governor @jdhankhar1 is asking tough questions?" Mr Adhikari further said in his tweet.

Notably, Mr Adhikari was not invited by the state government for the Republic Day celebrations that were held at Red Road in the capital city of Kolkata.

In the list of the invitees released by the state government, Mr Adhikari's name was dropped for the event.

This happened for the first time that the Leader of Opposition was not invited to the Republic Day programme in the state.

