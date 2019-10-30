Mamata Banerjee Assures 'All Help To Families Of 5 Workers Killed In Kashmir'

Mamata Banerjee assured help to the families of 5 labourers who were killed by terrorists in Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said that all help will be extended to the families of the five workers from West Bengal's Murshidabad district who were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Describing the killings as "brutal", Mamata Banerjee expressed her shock and grief over the incident.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. Five workers from Murshidabad lost their lives. Words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased," Ms Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

"All help will be extended to the families in this tragic situation," she added.

Five labourers, who were from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.



