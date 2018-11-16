Centre Destroying Key Institutions Like CBI, RBI, Alleges Mamata Banerjee

BJP is not a game changer of India, danger for the country, claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the NDA government of destroying key Indian institutions such as the CBI and the RBI and claimed that after the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has made 'building statues' its poll agenda will itself be reduced to a statue.

Giving a call for "BJP hatao, desh bachao", she said the BJP should be ousted from power for "failure on all fronts", adding her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), could play a vital role in saving the country from such destructions.

She also alleged that, "BJP is not a game changer of India as claimed by its leaders but is a name changer and danger for the country."

The BJP, however, refused to attach much importance to Ms Banerjee's remarks and said the TMC being a small party does not have the stature to take on it.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, "We are not bothered about what she is saying against us. Her comments hardly matter to us."

Addressing a party meeting in Kolkata, Ms Banerjee said, "They (the NDA government) are destroying institutions. They are trying to change the way the RBI and the CBI function. The party that has made 'building statues' its poll agenda will itself become a statue after the coming Lok Sabha election."

She also extended her support to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu over the issue of withdrawing general consent to the CBI to exercise its authority in his state.

"What Chandrababu Naidu has done is absolutely right. The BJP is using the CBI and other agencies to pursue its own political interests and vendetta," she said.

The BJP, she said, is "now left with only four agendas - mandir, NRC, statue and communal politics. After the elections they (BJP) themselves will turn into statues."

Ms Banerjee said the TMC will contest all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the coming Lok Sabha elections and the "turning point" would be the rally of opposition parties convened by the TMC on January 19 next year.

"Most of the opposition parties have given their consent to attend the January 19 rally except one or two. We will win all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It is our pledge. We will oust the BJP and play a major role in saving the country.

"The BJP has crores (of rupees). We are a poor party but we will fight elections in some seats of Assam, Odisha, Jharkhand, Tripura according to our strength," the chief minister added.

She alleged that the BJP is trying to tamper with at least 40 per cent of the EVMs in the state and asked her party workers, leaders to check voter list and machines "at least thrice".