8 Arrested Over Posters Against PM In Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Report

Eight people have been arrested for putting "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" posters in different areas of Ahmedabad, reports news agency ANI.

The arrests come just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a nationwide poster campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Ahmedabad Police, a case has been registered and further probe into the matter is underway.

The AAP's "Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao" campaign was launched in 11 languages across the country. Besides English, Hindi and Urdu, posters have been released in Gujarati, Punjabi, Telugu, Bengali, Oriya, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi as well.

Last week, thousands of posters targetting the PM appeared on walls in the national capital, triggering a massive police crackdown in which 49 FIRs were registered and six people were arrested. Two of the men arrested owned a printing press.

The Delhi Police said that the arrests were made for defacing public property and for the fact that the posters did not carry the name of the printing press where they were printed, as required by law.

Responding to the arrests, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said even the British did not arrest those who put up posters against them during the independence movement.

"Even before independence when freedom fighters used to put up posters, there were no FIRs or action against them by the British," Mr Kejriwal said as quoted by news agency PTI. "Bhagat Singh had pasted a lot of posters during the British rule, not a single FIR was lodged against him."