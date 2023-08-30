'2024, I'll Be Back': BJP's New Poster Has A Terminator Reference

The poster featured the words "2024! I will be back".

Ahead of opposition bloc INDIA's meeting in Mumbai, the BJP today tweeted a poster depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the fictional cyborg character from the Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer 'Terminator' film franchise, with a twist to his famous dialogue.

"2024! I'll be back!" the poster reads, in a dig at the opposition's attempt to put up a united fight to take on the BJP in the general elections next year.

The caption accompanying the poster, which was shared on the BJP's official social media accounts, read: "Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins."

Opposition thinks PM Modi can be defeated. Dream on! The Terminator always wins. pic.twitter.com/IY3fYWMzbL — BJP (@BJP4India) August 30, 2023

The race for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified, with both the BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc announcing strategy meetings in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, respectively.

The 26-party opposition INDIA bloc will hold a two-day meeting in Mumbai starting tomorrow to discuss their strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP-led Maharashtra government has also announced a two-day review meeting of all 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Discussions on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will first be held at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence in Mumbai tomorrow. The meeting will be attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and other senior leaders.